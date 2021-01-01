Kitner 31.5" Dining Table

When you're working from home, it's important to transform your home office into a place that boosts productivity. We present to you the square meeting table, a must-have in any modern living space. Crafted with a simple, distraction-free design, this meeting table lets you focus on the task at hand. You can use this multifunctional piece to have quick virtual standing meetings with your colleagues, you can tackle online meetings and video calls by placing your laptop on it, or you can pull up a chair and use it for work. The square-shaped tabletop can hold just your laptop and a couple of essentials for a clutter-free design, ensuring that your mind does not stray away from work. This side table will be your work companion for years to come. What’s more, it is compact enough to be neatly tucked away into a corner when you don't need it handy.