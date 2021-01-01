NutriChef Kitchenware Pots&Pans Stylish Cookware, Non-Stick Coating Inside&Outside + Heat resistant Lacquer, Dark Gray Inside and Red Outside(12-Piece Set), One Size

12-PIECE SET: NutriChef 12-piece nonstick cookware set includes saucepan pot w/ lid 1.5qt, cooking pot w/ lid 2qt, dutch oven pot w/ lid 3.4qt, small fry pan 8-inch, medium fry pan 9.5-inch, large fry pan 11-inch, soup ladle, pasta fork, & spatula NON-STICK COATING: The PTFE/PFOA/PFOS-free non stick pots and pans sets cooking ware features a long-lasting dark gray nonstick coating inside for easy food release or tossing, cleaning & healthy cooking w/ red heat resistant lacquer exterior COOL TOUCH HANDLE GRIPS: The pots set features comfortable cool-touch form-fitting handle grips ensuring comfortable & safe cooking, elegant & sleek metallic ridge-line pattern cookware design, stain-resistant, & easy-to-clean dishwasher safe SEE-THROUGH LIDS: The non stick cookware pots and pan set are equipped w/ see-through multi-sized tempered glass lids w/ vent holes that allow steam to escape and includes heat-resistant kitchen tool utensils for hassle-free cooking INDUCTION READY: The pots & skillet fry pans are safe for gas, electric, ceramic & induction counter cooktops. Made of reinforced forged aluminum metal w/ 18-25 um coating thickness that effectively distributes & retains heat for even cooking, Manufacturer: NutriChef