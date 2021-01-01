SereneLife Kitchenware Pots & Pans Basic Kitchen Cookware, Black Non-Stick Coating Inside, Heat Resistant Lacquer (11-Piece Set), SLCW11BLK-Black

11-PIECE SET: The SereneLife Home Basic Kitchen Cookware Set features 11-piece nonstick cookware set which includes 0.89 & 1.90qt sauce pots w/ lids, 4.70qt dutch oven pot w/ lid, 8-inch & 10-inch fry pans, solid spoon, slotted spatula & soup ladle NON-STICK COATING: The PTFE/PFOA/PFOS-free non stick pot set cooking ware features a long lasting nonstick coating for easy food release or tossing, cleaning & healthy cooking w/ heat resistant lacquer exterior making it resistant to high heat COMFORTABLE HANDLE GRIPS: Features solid Italian bakelite handles that are ergonomic & heat-resistant ensuring comfortable & safe cooking. Offers sleek design w/ anti-scratch polished stain-resistant edges adding an elegant touch to the pots & pans SEE-THROUGH LIDS: The non stick cookware is equipped with see through tempered glass lids w/ vent holes that allow steam to escape. Dishwasher safe cookware set effectively distributes & retains heat for even cooking w/ 350° F max temperature UNIVERSAL COOKING: These pots and skillet fry pans are safe for use in gas, electric & ceramic counter cooktops. Made of pressed aluminum metal w/ coating thickness of 20-25um, 2.5mm pressed aluminum, and basic black N/S interior coating, Manufacturer: SereneLife