KitchenAid Empire Red Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer

KitchenAid's Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Empire Red finish has a 325-watt motor and a 5 quart stainless steel bowl with comfort handle, pouring shield and a tilt-back mixer head design that provides easy access to bowl and beaters. Mixer measures 14.1L x 8.8W x 13.9H in. Empire red finish Tilt-head design 5-quart capacity 325-watt 10 Speeds 1.5 Gallon Stainless Steel Bowl Includes: Pouring Shield, Dough Hook, Flat Beater, Wire Whip Care: Wipe with damp cloth. Features dishwasher safe components. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .