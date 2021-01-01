Kitchen Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack

Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack Over The Sink Kitchen Drainer HolderProduct Description：1-tier dish rack offers plenty of space to store all your other kitchenware, perfect for small kitchens; serves both as dish drainer and storage to keep your kitchen neat and cleanRust-proof stainless steel ensures long durationHelps dry your dishes effectively without blocking the faucet; it’s easy to assemble with simple instructions; snap-on baskets & holders are easy to cleancomes with divided compartments in various sizes to fit different kitchen items, the multi-purpose holders, racks and hooks can be placed at your preference.EASY TO ASSEMBLE.Product Specifications：Color: silverMaterial: Stainless steel Product size: 68x67x28cm /26.8x26.4x11inPacking size: 67x32x11cm /26.4x12.6x4.3inGross weight: 2.9kg /6.4lbProducts Include：1 x Drain rack1 x Knife holder chopstick holder1 x Glue frame1 x Storage basket6 x hooksWarm Reminder:Before purchasing, please DO measure the width of your sink and the height of the faucet.Sink width should be ＜63 cm / 24.8 inFaucet height should be ＜45cm / 17.7 in