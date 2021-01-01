Kitchen Shelf Microwave Rack Particle Board With 6 S-Shaped Hooks, 6 Shelves, Pull-Out Mesh Basket, Suitable For Kitchen, Office, Bathroom(Gold)

[Country style] Based on the country style of the farmhouse style, the elegant and exquisite appearance will add unique charm, elegance and balance to your decoration, which can be matched with other furniture in any room. [High-quality materials] The adjustable foot pad design at the bottom meets the needs of different heights, allowing the desk to maintain a stable balance even on uneven floors and carpets. [Installation is quick and easy to clean] a practical stand-up table needs to be assembled by yourself. The required tools and instructions are included in the package. Non-slip, anti-scratch, easy to clean. Using a damp cloth, you can easily wipe off the dirt on the smooth surface. [Storage function] This bread rack with storage function is at your service at any time; equipped with abundant shelves, 6 S-shaped hooks and pull-out wire basket, you will have enough space for kitchen supplies, office supplies and household daily necessities . [Risk-free purchase] Your satisfaction is the ultimate and only goal we have been pursuing. If you have any questions about our products, please contact customer service.Material: 15mm E1 grade triamine veneer particleboard + 20*20mm 0.8mm (wall thickness iron pipe)Material: particle board wood + square tube + iron basket + wine glass holder + hook + adjusting footProduct color: deep knife chopping wood swatch + black steel frameProduct size: 35.43" x 14.96" x 29.34"Packing size: 39.37" x17.32" x 6.7"Net weight: 37.47 poundsGross weight: 40.93 poundsPacking quantity: kitchen shelf*1Weighing capacity:154 Finish: Black