Kitchen Oven Gloves, Cotton Long Microwave Oven Gloves, Heat Resistant 572 Degree Non-Slip Gloves, Suitable For Cooking, Barbecue, Frying, Baking

Insert your hand into the deep cotton - lined gloves. Premium polyester fillers provide pure protection and safe insulation from hot objects. These gloves allow you to hold your cookware safely, so there is no risk of dropping a tasty pie.Also, deep pockets keep your hands away from hot items to reduce the risk of any hot steam or grease coming into contact with your skin. These gloves are great for providing extra protection for your forearms.These gloves are great for holding plates, POTS, plates, bowls, etc. They allow you to hold a variety of kitchen items and cutlery in different sizes to protect your hands from extreme temperatures. We also found them useful for opening hard-to-open canister LIDS, as the torn silicone texture held well.