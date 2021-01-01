Kitchen Mat

We might walk all over a mat, but that doesn't mean it can't stand up for style and comfort! A piece like this is a great option for adding a bit decor to your kitchen floors. Crafted from a environment protection PVC , the surface of this mat is easy to clean and maintain. Perfect in front of the sink or stove, the foam will also be a useful touch to provide some relief to anyone cooking. A non-slip rubber backing helps keep this mat in place. Mat Size: Rectangle 1'8" x 2'8"