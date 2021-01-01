Commercial kitchen floors can often be some of the most dangerous places in any restaurant! Rubber-Cal's \"Kitchen Mat\" Anti-Slip grease-proof chef mats are designed specifically to make any slippery commercial kitchen floors immediately safer for busy kitchen staff. Because this rubber mat is made from 100% nitrile rubber, it is the perfect grease and chemical resistant mat for the job. Place one of these heavy-duty drainage mats in a commercial kitchen or restaurant bar to protect the sub-floor surface from constant grease and moisture. But our grease-proof safety floor mats also offer amazing safety features at an affordable price. In kitchens, you will regularly find greases, oils, and moisture on slippery kitchen floors; it's the nature of the business! Invest in these kitchen drainage mats to lessen the risk of slips and falls. With its unique surface texture and large drainage holes, this rubber mat provides an excellent traction surface in wet areas by allowing liquids to pass through the surface of the mat. Combined with rubber's high natural coefficient of friction, the surface texture will grip the bottoms of shoes and keep your staff up and running during peak hours. The beveled edges of this rubber mat also reduce additional tripping hazards. Our grease-proof chef mats are easy to clean and dishwasher safe, and as a result they last longer than other safety floor mats you may find on the market. Invest in the safety of your staff and the continued success of your restaurant with quality safety floor mats from Rubber-Cal. Take our \"Kitchen Mat\" drainage mats for a spin. You won't be disappointed! Rubber-Cal Kitchen Mat 3-ft x 5-ft Black Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Utility Mat | 03-181-BK