Kitchen Cart With One Drawer And Two Open Shelves

The overall size of these kitchen carts is 20’’D*40”W*36H,The table top material is wood, and the surface frame is metal. The table top material is wood, and the frame is made of metal. It is easy to match your home decoration style, because the overall style is simple. Two open shelves and one drawer allow you to make reasonable use of the space. For example, you can put drinks, tableware, chopsticks, etc., to make your kitchen a cleaner shelf. Safety.