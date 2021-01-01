Kitchen Baker's Rack Microwave Oven Stand Shelf Storage Baskets

Feature:Design:With 3-Tier design, you can store toaster, spice, dishes, and any other items you want. The sturdy top panel is being able to store and hold a microwave and other kitchen appliances.High Quality Material:This stander frame utilizes duty and powder-coated metal materials, which ensures stability and durability, two storage baskets provide more storage space.Fast Installation & Easy Cleaning: the utility rack table is need to be assembled by yourself.Tools and instructions that needed are included in the package. It's easy to put it together with the detailed instructions.And with wet cloth you can wipe dirty stain easily from the smooth surface.Description:Product Name: Kitchen shelves.Product color: Black walnut/Maple cherry color.Product weight: 20.0 pounds.Material: steel, plate type.Function: adapt to a variety of home styles, multi-purpose use.Product size: 31.5 x 13.0 x 29.5 inches (80x33x75 cm)Packing size: 35.4 x 13.8 x 3.9 inches (90x35x10 cm)Product Assurance: The product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or standing for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1x Kitchen Baker's Rack