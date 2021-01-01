Jesco Lighting KIT-QAP410-WHAM Evisage VI 1 Light Pendant Kit with Hand Blown Glass Cylinder Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Jesco Lighting KIT-QAP410-WHAM Evisage VI 1 Light Pendant Kit with Hand Blown Glass Cylinder Shade Add visual interest to any room with these hand-blown artisan glass QAP410 cylindrical-shaped pendants. Distinct, all-over geometric patterns, engraved grooves and textures are created from a detailed, hand-chiseled technique. Patterns may vary slightly due to the handmade process.Features:Made of metalIncludes glass shade and quick adapt jackLocation rated to be installed in dry locationsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 3.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: Xenon / KryptonDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 50Watts Per Bulb: 50Shade Specifications:Shade Height: 10"Shade depth: 3.5"Shade Material: GlassShade Width: 3.5"Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Bronze