Jesco Lighting KIT-QAP403-BWB Evisage VI 1 Light Pendant Kit with Glass Tapered Cylinder Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Jesco Lighting KIT-QAP403-BWB Evisage VI 1 Light Pendant Kit with Glass Tapered Cylinder Shade QAP403 offers striking graphic patterns through its three uniquely cut cylindrical designs: dense cut holes, oblong hole cuts and linear horizontal/vertical grooves. These hand-blown triplex-cased glass pendants feature a semi opaque black exterior and frosted opal mid-layer, with a clear interior. The fixture’s exterior has been chiseled away by hand to reveal the frosted layer, revealing light through these cut-outs. Patterns may vary due to hand-chiseled process.Features:Made of metalIncludes glass shade and quick adapt jackLocation rated to be installed in dry locationsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 11.875"Depth: 3.125"Width: 3.125" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: Xenon / KryptonDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 50Watts Per Bulb: 50Shade Specifications:Shade Height: 11.875"Shade depth: 3.125"Shade Material: GlassShade Width: 3.125"Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel