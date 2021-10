Kisag Rocking Chair

Features:This rocking chair is beautifully designed with wide seats and armrests for comfort.Can be used on the balcony, porch, etcConstructed of solid hardwoodColor: Runner Finish: Material: Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: HardwoodWood Species: Upholstered Seat Cushion Included: YesRemovable Seat Cushion: YesSeat Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Seat Spring Type: Seating Comfort: Seat Cushion Fill: Seat Cushion Upholstery Color: GrayRemovable Seat Cushion Upholstery: Seat Cushion Upholstery Material: Seat Cushion Upholstery Grade: Welt On Cushions: Tufted Seat Cushions: NoCompatible Seat Cushion Part Number: N/AUpholstered Back Cushion: NoRemovable Back Cushion: Back Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Back Cushion Fill: Back Cushion Upholstery Color: Removable Back Cushion Upholstery: Back Cushion Upholstery Material: Back Cushion Upholstery Grade: Welt on Back Cushions: Tufted Back Cushions: Slipcovered: NoHand Painted: NoNailhead Trim: NoOttoman Included: NoCompatible Ottoman Part Number: N/ARecommended Age Group: Adult;Teen;KidsSeating Capacity: 280Porch Suitable: YesOutdoor Use Details: Full outdoor useCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaDS Wood Tone (Color: Black): Gray WoodCustom Product: DS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Classic FarmhouseMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: NoDIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: