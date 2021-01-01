Kirt Wood Shelves Storage Bench

Finding the right bench for your home makes all the difference in the world, and this lovely accent Bench offered in you choice of our Dayton Black Frame with cream fabric, or our Nantucket Grey Frame with a pale oatmeal fabric, both with a tailored tufted cushion are simply ideal! A roomy top invites you to sit as you slip on your shoes, or glance through your morning paper. And, with a full slotted lower shelf, you have plenty of room to keep these things - and others - close at hand. Color: Gray, Upholstery: Cream