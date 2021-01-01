From arlmont & co.
Kirt Hanging Chaise Lounger with Stand
Advertisement
Catching up on some light reading in the backyard, soaking in the summer sun, watching grass grow – all things enhanced by this hanging chaise lounge! Crafted from steel, it features a four-pronged base and a curved silhouette. The foam-filled seat is made from PVC-coated polyester that is designed to stand up to inclement weather, and the included umbrella up top keeps you shaded from harsh UV rays. Includes a one-year warranty. Color: Red