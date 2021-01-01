From williston forge
Kirt Gaming Desk with Hutch
Advertisement
This is a versatile computer, making the most of your square footage. Featuring a rustic wood look finish, the upper hutch provides perfect platforms for displaying books, framed photos, and collected curios, while the lower hutch raise your monitor to a suitable height for maximum comfort. An extra bookshelf and CPU stand under the desktop help you easily stow your favorite books and protect your computer tower from moisture and dust.