Kirree 5-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

Features:Add this brilliant accessory set which is elegantly ornamented with beautiful rhinestones to light up your morning and eveningSafe for heavy metal testProduct Type: Bathroom Accessory SetFinish: Coral BluePrimary Material: PlasticPrimary Material Details: AcrylicMount Type: FreestandingCapacity: Number of Pieces Included: 5Pieces Included: 1 Soap dish, 1 toothbrush holder, 1 tumbler, 1 soap dispenser and 1 trash canWater Resistant: NoRust Resistant: Mildew Resistant: YesLife Stage: AdultCountry of Origin: TaiwanPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Shower Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In TaiwanShatter Resistant: YesToilet Brush Included: NoAutomatic Soap Dispenser: Soap Dish Included: YesAccessory Tray Included: NoTissue Box Cover Included: NoStorage Jar or Container Included: NoSoap or Lotion Dispenser Included: YesToothbrush Holder Included: YesTumbler Holder Included: NoWastebasket Included: YesShower Curtain Included: NoTumbler Included: YesSpefications:CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: YesISO 14001 Certified: YesFSC Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: CSA Certified: Low Lead Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: Dimensions:Soap dish:1.1" H x 3.5" W x 5" DToothbrush holder: 3.7" H x 1.6" W x 3.9" DTumbler: 3.3" H x 2.8" W x 2.8" DSoap dispenser: 5.9" H x 1.6" W x 3.9" DWaste basket: 9.65" H x 7.28" W x 7.28" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: Overall Width - Side to Side: Overall Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: Toothbrush Holder Fit: Tissue Box Cover Fit: Assembly:Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty:Product Warranty: NoFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Warranty Length: Commercial Warranty: No