From artistic weavers

Artistic Weavers Kirkwall Gray Striped Textured Polyester 22 in. x 22 in. Throw Pillow

$58.46
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Drawing from bohemian and global inspired styles and designs, the pieces from the Kirkwall Collection are sure to be a trendy addition to your decor space. The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Cotton, Polyester, Cotton in India, Spot Clean Only, Line Dry. Manufacturers 30-Day Limited Warranty. Color: Gray.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com