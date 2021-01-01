From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Kirkwall Gray Striped Textured Polyester 22 in. x 22 in. Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Drawing from bohemian and global inspired styles and designs, the pieces from the Kirkwall Collection are sure to be a trendy addition to your decor space. The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Cotton, Polyester, Cotton in India, Spot Clean Only, Line Dry. Manufacturers 30-Day Limited Warranty. Color: Gray.