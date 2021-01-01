From ce-link

Kircuit AC Power Cord AC-Input 100-240V 50/60Hz Outlet Plug Cable for Westinghouse Digital, LLC EW32S3PW EW3253PW 32' LED HDTV LCD HD TV (Note:.

$13.64
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Kircuit AC Power Cord AC-Input 100-240V 50/60Hz Outlet Plug Cable.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com