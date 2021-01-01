CANARM Kipling 15 in. 3-Light Brushed Grey Semi-Flush Mount with Real Wood Beads

KIPLING merges traditional elegance with rustic charm to create this enchanting 3-light semi-flush mount. The metal frame wears a beautiful brushed grey finish with real wood beads in a matching grey that drapes gracefully and emits a feeling of warmth and love. The three lights encased in the beautiful design of the beads finishes off this modern farmhouse flush mount making it the perfect piece for any bedroom, entrance way or sitting room where you are looking to create a focal point that you can enjoy for years.