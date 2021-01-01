Kinyoun Lighted Full Length Mirror

1. 5000K color temperature + Brightness adjustable + Double button design + 120 LED high-brightness lamp beads per meter and CRI 80+.2. ETL certification3. 1.5m (external drive) power cord4. 5mm eco-friendly silver mirror + aluminum frame5. With frame and frame width 20mm* total thickness 30mm6. Mirror size 48"H x 21.7"W, thickness 1.2", display weight: 21 lbs1. Can be hung obliquely or against the wall + front lighting.2. With plug.3. With a wire slot.4. 1.5m power cord.5. Touch switch + dimming + 5000K color temperature.6. Load-bearing test: 4 times the load-bearing test to ensure safety.7.Installation: More convenient and safer by using the latest Z-bar to avoid shaking and falling off.8.Unique viewing angle benefits from the high-hardness aluminum frame structure makes mirrors be hung or leaning against the wall.9.External power drive can be more easily and conveniently maintained in the case of power failure or damage.10.Specially designed DC input ports on both sides of the power supply can be better wired and stored according to the actual socket position.11.High quality aluminum alloy frame guarantees ultra-high structural strength while reducing excess weight to make it easier to move.12.Advanced powder spraying process brings thicker, more uniform and firmer surface coating to get durable, more concise and extraordinary with the ultimate frosted texture. Size: 48" H x 21.7" W