From canora grey
Kinvara Metal Dining Table
Advertisement
Discover open-air serenity with this collection. The highly detailed double lattice design offers a casual elegance to any outdoor decor. Features a tough, powder coated finish that is weather resistant. Extra plush fabric cushions remain colorfast and easy to clean even after seasons in the sun.Powder coated cast aluminum frame with full circumference polished welds2 inches umbrella hole on tableTable sits sixProduct Details:Rectangle Table: (W) 38 in. x (D) 68 in. x (H) 29.13 in.Frame Material: AluminumMetal Color Options: Chocolate SilkPremium aluminum frame, finished with a weather-resistant powder coating2 inches umbrella holeTable sits si Table Top Color: Chocolate Silk