The Armen Living Kinsley blush velvet sofa offers your home a centerpiece of exceptional design. Our three-seater sofa brings your living room a stunning look with its deep channel stitching, velvet upholstery, and round arms. Finished with a low-profile design, this sofa stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your interior decor, creating an open, glamorous space. From its luxurious velvet upholstery to its chic silhouette, our sofa will bring excellent comfort and style to any room. The Armen Living Kinsley sofa is available in your choice of blush, dark grey or navy velvet upholstery. Armen Living Kinsley Navy Modern Velvet Sofa in Blue | LCKN3NAVY