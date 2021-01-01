KINPS MFI Certified Lightning Cable 10FT, Upgrade iPhone Charger Cord Compatible with iPhone 12/11/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8 Plus/8/7 Plus/7/6S Plu/6Ss.

MFI Certified Lightning Cord, with authorization lightning connector issued to ensure 100% compatibility with iPhone 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Mini / 12 Pro Max / 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS Max / XS / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus, iPad Air / mini and more Lightning socket devices. Upgrade Lightning Connector. This iPhone cord is made with the C89 lightning connector, making it more stable for charging and transmission. NO damage to iPhone, NO error message popping up. Orginal Durable Materials. Built with top-rated original TPE material and solid metal shell, with a 10000+ bend lifespan several times longer than standard cables. Extra Long Cable. The 10ft cable is convenient and provides you a free moving around the house while charging. Prefect for home, office, car and so on. What you get: 1* KINPS Lightning Cable, 2 years warranty and 24 hours friendly service.