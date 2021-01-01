Kinner Floral Pink/Black/White Area Rug

A rug that is both stylish and worry-free feels like a dream come true. Spills, dirt, pet dander, and accidents are not a problem when you can throw them in any standard-size washing machine. Perfect for high traffic areas this rug is both lightweight and durable. Made of stain-resistant, with a nonslip backing, it is designed to be family and pet friendly, making maintenance a breeze. Save money and time without sacrificing style. You will want a rug like this in every room! Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'