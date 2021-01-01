From bayou breeze
Kinlaw Rhone Valley 7 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
Advertisement
Featuring high back, hand weaved resin wicker dining chairs, the Kinlaw Rhone Valley 7 Piece Dining Set with Cushions from combines clean lines and comfort for everyday living. Six swivel dining chairs are constructed of powder-coated rust-free aluminum frames with weather-resistant olefin seat cushions. The rectangular dining table has an easy to clean and maintain aluminum slat top and seats six comfortably. Cushion Color: Tan