Kinkade 24 x 72 Hinged Frameless Shower Door
This shower door is the stylish solution for your existing bathroom alcove. Its minimal single-panel design is matched only by its sophisticated features - from durable stainless steel hardware to thick 0.38" ANSI-certified tempered glass with star cast coating - providing superior protection and care-free maintenance for years to come. This chic door is designed for right or left-hand installation and will provide you a luxurious resort showering experience, every day. Finish: Stainless Steel