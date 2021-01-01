Kingtson Curbside Post Mounted Mailbox

Our Kingston curbside mailbox has universal appeal with this smooth geometric styling accented with a simple decorative embossing. The low profile belies the spacious interior. Sturdy with clean lines the wellington post fits perfectly with any style of home architecture. If you are looking for a geometric design that adds more curb appeal to your home, the Kingston and wellington are for you. The adjustable door latch mechanism will allow you the modify the amount of tension when opening and closing the door. No matter your preference the door will stay secure while the rust proof cast aluminum, powder coated body construction creates a weather resistant mailbox. The Kingston's size will fit your important mail, documents, packages and keep them dry. The housing around the die cast flag is finished to match the body and will ensure the flag will stay upright to signify pickup at your mailbox. The side panels of the Kingston easily will accommodate 3-inch address digits. No mounting plate is required. Newspaper tube included. The traditional square mailbox post design with a decorative upgrade! Sturdy with clean lines the wellington post fits perfectly with any style of home architecture. Quick and easy direct burial will make assembly simple. No wood post needed! This is not a sleeve like many other companies use. This is a single 3" x 3" aluminum sturdy bodied post capped with a pyramid topper. The contemporary aluminummounting bracket easily attaches to the post. Made entirely of aluminum with stainless steel components to eliminate rusting. Direct burial installation is required.