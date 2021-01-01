From tommy bahama
Kingstown Warm Burnished Cassis Sienna Bistro Table
Part of Kingstown Collection from Tommy BahamaWarm burnished cassis finishTraditional styleClassic British colonial designGlimpses of gold and crimson through its aged finishHand-hewn plank topFormal scrolling in the baseDark tamarind finish belowOptional StoolsTable only Stools sold separately.A balance of point and counterpoint defines the bistro table with the hand-hewn plank top balanced by more formal scrolling in the base and the warm burnished Cassis finish above that glows against the dark Tamarind finish below.