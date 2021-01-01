From kingston technology corp.

Kingston ValueRAM 1GB 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1333 (PC3 10600) Desktop Memory Model KVR1333D3N9/1G

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

DDR3 1333 (PC3 10600) CAS Latency 9 Voltage 1.5V Desktop Memory

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com