From hyperx

HyperX Kingston Technology Fury Black 64 GB Kit CL15 DIMM DDR4 2400 MT/s Internal Memory (HX424C15FBK4/64)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

HyperX Kingston Technology Fury Black 64 GB Kit CL15 DIMM DDR4 2400.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com