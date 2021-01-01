From bayou breeze
Kingston Seymour Milano 5 Piece Dining Set With Cushions
The Kingston Seymour Milano 5 Piece Dining Set with Cushions includes 4 stationary dining chairs and a square-slat top dining table. The four stationary dining chairs feature aluminum frames with hand weaved resin wicker chair backs, and seat cushions constructed with weather resistant olefin fabric for comfort and durability. The square dining table has an easy to clean and maintain aluminum slat top and seats four comfortably. Cushion Color: Tan