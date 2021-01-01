Eclipse Kingston Pinsonic Blackout Thermaweave Valance, Espresso Brown, 52x18

Advertisement
Find the perfect combination of fashion and function with Eclipse Kingston Blackout valance. Eclipse offers a complete line of functional curtains that provide privacy, manage light, reduce noise, and help with energy savings, without sacrificing the latest looks in window fashion. These beautiful panels offer blackout benefits and features an embossed circular geometric motif. Each valance measures 52 inches wide and 18 inches long. 1.65 inch brushed nickel grommets are recommended with a 1 inch rod for maximum movement. Coordination curtain panels sold separately. 100% Polyester. Machine washable.