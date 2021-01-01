From hubbardton forge
Kingston Outdoor Post Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (344840-1005)
The Kingston Outdoor Post Light from Hubbardton Forge features a sharp and sleek design that instantly adds contemporary style to outdoor spaces. Its blown glass shade forms a rectangular enclosure around classic candlesticks. Tall reflective panels stand behind each light, separating each one to ensure thorough light coverage while intensifying the light. A stepped top adds a clean, architectural touch while the pieces Coastal Outdoor finish resists harsh environmental conditions. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting