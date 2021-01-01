From kingston technology corp.
Kingston 64GB MicroSDXC UHS-I/U1 Class 10 Memory Card with Adapter (SDC10G2/64GB)
Advertisement
UHS-I interface - microSDHC / microSDXC Class 10 UHS-I is ideal for cinema-quality HD video (1080p) and photos of subjects (kids, pets, etc.) in motion. Durable - This versatile card has been tested to be waterproof temperature proof, shock / vibration proof and X-ray proof. So you can rest assured that your photos, videos and other important files will be protected in harsh environments. Class 10 UHS-I speeds of 45 MB/s read and 10 MB/s write