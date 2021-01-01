From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Kingston 6-Inch Adjustable Center Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet, Brushed Brass
The exquisite design of this faucet tastefully flatters the elegant architecture of traditional homes with its fine detailing. Because of the horizontal pop that it gives, it is more of a centerpiece, perfect for planning a design around. Additionally, the unique look is great for a variety of styles from Art Deco to Farmhouse. The brushed brass finish will also provide a long lasting and warm touch to your kitchen ensemble. Allow the brass construction and swivel abilities to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture as it maximizes your counter space. Brilliantly crafted and designed, all this fixture to enhance your unique style.