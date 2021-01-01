From kingston technology corp.

Kingston 4GB 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM ECC Unbuffered DDR3 1333 Server Memory Server Hynix C Model KVR13E9/4HC

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

DDR3 1333 ECC Unbuffered CAS Latency 9

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com