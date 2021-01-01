Kingston 2 Seater Lounge Sofa by Cane-line - Color: Brown (5550LB)

Defined by its curved profile, its minimal design and wicker construction, the Kingston 2 Seater Sofa embodies a modern sense of Danish design. Exuding welcoming comfort through its open, rounded design and its woven detailing, the modern outdoor sofa's simple silhouette allows it to be an easy match for a wide range of outdoor arrangements. While offering a sleek design to grace any patio situation, the sofa offers convenient upkeep with little to no need for maintenance throughout the seasons. Bring the Kingston 2 Seater Sofa to any arrangement. Cane-line began its journey with the production of high end indoor rattan furniture in 1987. 30 years later, the company has developed into an international company that offers unique, Danish designs for both indoor and outdoor environments. During this time of growth, Cane-line recognized the need for flexible furniture designs that required minimal maintenance and would be able to withstand changing outdoor conditions. As such, improved materials were developed that successfully enhanced the quality and lifespan of their outdoor pieces.Needless to say that while Cane-line strives to continually improve upon their products with the help of carefully selected Danish designers, comfort is not forgotten. As the company's core value and essences revolves around making life comfortable and adding value to life and the familiar spaces reserved for relaxation, the level of comfort meets the quality of the piece. However, the value of comfort doesn't stop at the products; creating comfortable spaces extends to the realm of awareness of their environmental and social impact by reducing the negative effects of production. Cane-line's responsibility adheres to environmental policies while continuously seeking to improve working conditions in the countries they manufacture with, which has earned them international certifications showing their commitment to safeguarding people and the environment.Cane-line's modern outdoor pieces offer comfort and quality without losing site of their worldly responsibilities. With varying styles for their furniture and accessories, great design for an elevated space is guaranteed. Color: Brown.