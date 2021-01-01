From kingston technology corp.

Kingston 1GB 240-Pin DDR2 SDRAM ECC Fully Buffered DDR2 667 (PC2 5300) Intel Certified Server Memory Model KVR667D2D8F5/1GI

$14.89
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR2 667 (PC2 5300) ECC Fully Buffered CAS Latency 5

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com