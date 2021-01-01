From kingston technology corp.
kingston 128gb digital data traveler dt100g3 3.0 usb high speed flash drive (dt100g3/128gb) plus (1) everything but stromboli (tm) lanyard
Advertisement
Bundle includes (1) 128GB Kingston Flash Drives and (1) Everything But Stromboli Lanyards Dual Compatibility - USB 3.0 connectivity; backward compatible to USB 2.0 Sleek design and sliding cap design means you don't have to keep track of the cap Can hold up to 48,000 8MP photos to transfer between your devices such as laptops, computers, desktops, tablets, smart TV, recording devices, or anything with a Type A USB port Great for business or office use, employee gifts, student or study use, study tool, saving files, etc.