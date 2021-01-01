Merola Tile Kings Root Blossom 17-3/4 in. x 17-3/4 in. Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile (11.02 sq. ft./Case)

Imported from Spain, our Kings Roots Blossom 17-5/8 in. x 17-5/8 in. Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile radiates old-world European elegance. This encaustic-inspired tile features a unique, low-sheen glaze in faded taupe, antique white and blue tones with floral and geometric motifs in each square. To commemorate 50-year of production, interior architect and furniture designer, Francisco Segarra, designed this collection to pay tribute to the manufacturing facility that brought his ideas to life. Each of his designs are inspired by the ceramics of the time, bringing a sense of timeless warmth and comfort into spaces. Realistic imitations of scuffs and spots that are the marks of well-loved, worn, century-old tile bring rustic charm to any interior setting. These rustic scuffs and spots convince that this tile is truly aged. Available in 9 print variations that are randomly scattered throughout each case, the variation throughout each tile mimics an authentic aged appearance. Save time and labor spent arranging smaller square tiles and instead install these durable ceramic slabs, which have four 8-3/4 in. squares separated by scored grout lines. It's durable and glazed features make this tile an ideal choice for indoor commercial and residential use, including kitchen, bathrooms, backsplashes, showers and entryways. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC.