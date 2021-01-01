From quoizel
Quoizel Kingfield Old Bronze Traditional Etched Glass Bowl Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | KGF2821OZ
Advertisement
Crafted from steel and finished in Old Bronze, the Kingfield collection is chic and understated. Features an etched glass with painted white interior shade that softens the light. 3 100-watt medium base bulbs required (sold separately). Light is fully dimmable, so you can create your desired ambiance. Quoizel Kingfield Old Bronze Traditional Etched Glass Bowl Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | KGF2821OZ