SUPERIOR Kingfield Black 8 ft. x 10 ft. Rectangle Floral, Border Polypropylene Area Rug

Add a dramatic flourish to your interiors with the timeless style Kingfield Indoor Area Rug. Crafted from premium 100% Polypropylene fibers with a cozy 0.31 in. pile height, this area rug is colorfast and cleans easily. This decorative accent features an intricate floral and vine motif that will compliment any traditional, classic, formal or farmhouse decor styles. The coordinating border offers a tailored finish to this beautiful piece. This family-friendly design is ideal for homes with children and pets and is perfect for everyday use. Color: Black.