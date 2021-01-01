From fairtex
Kingdel Smart Compact Mini Desktop Computer, Fanless Nettop with Intel Celeron N3150 4 Cores CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2LAN, 2HD Ports, 4USB 3.0.
CPU: intel Celeron N3150 Quad Core, Base Frequency: 1.6GHz; Burst Frequency:2.08GHz, Quad Thread, 2M Cache, Code Name: Braswell 8GB DDR3L RAM, 128GB mSATA SSD, 300M Wi-Fi Intel HD Graphics; Graphics Base Frequency: 320.00 MHz; Graphics Burst Frequency; Graphics Video Max Memory: 8 GB 2*LAN, 2*HD Ports, 4*USB3.0, 2*USB 2.0, audio in/output Features: Smart Design, Fanless, Metal Case, Silent working, 2 Year Warranty