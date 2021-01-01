King Tutankhamens Egyptian Mummy Sarcophagus Coffin DVD Storage Cabinet 27 Inch Gold Leaf

King Tut Sarcophagus - The most famous of all the Egyptian pharaohs thanks to the 1922 discovery of his pyramid tomb by Howard Carter, this scaled, decorative cabinet is based on his amazingly ornate sarcophagus Gold Sarcophagus Storage Cabinet - At over two feet tall, our cabinet opens to reveal 4 storage shelves to hold up to 56 DVD discs in your mummy inspired home theater, amateur archaeologist study or Egyptian theme home bar High-Quality Furniture - Hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with durable designer resin over a wooden construction body, our King Tutankhamen's Scaled Sarcophagus DVD Cabinet is then hand painted in an Egyptian palette with real gold leaf accents Egyptian Cabinet - Exclusive to the brand, this King Tut CD cabinet makes a great addition to your Egyptian style home or exotic movie room, it also makes the perfect gift for the Egyptian history buff Our perfectly sized Egyptian decoration mea