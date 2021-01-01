King Size Bed Frame with Headboard and Wood Slat Support,Upholstered Platform Bed Frames with Nailhead Trim,Dark Grey

TOPMAX Upholstered Platform Bed Frame with Light Grey Fabric Nailhead Trim Headboard and Plywood Slats, King Size Bullet Points: Upholstered with 100% polyester linen, the bed frame provides sturdy construction and exquisite appearance of classic scalloped headboard. Sturdy plywood frame construction that includes a plywood slat system as well as sturdy side rails to add stability and durability for a great night’s sleep. Plywood slats and legs make the bed platform sturdy and durable for long time use. Foam padded tape is added to the frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the plywood slats prevents your mattress from moving. This plywood bed frame is easy to assemble. Headboard, frame, slats, legs, instructions and all accessories are included. Mattress not included. No box spring required. King Size - Outer Dimensions: 80.7" L x 78.5" W x 45.8" H. Weight capacity: 500 LBs Product description Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension: 80.7" L x 78.5" W x 45.8" H Detail Product Dimension: Please refer to the Size image Number of Package: 1 Package Dimension and Weight: Please refer to the Specification Overall Weight: 89.12 lbs Recommended Mattress Thickness: Over 9 inch Weight Capacity: 500lbs Specifications: Product Name: Industrial 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set Size: King Material: plywood Box Spring Needed: NO Number of Slats: 12pcs Color: Dark Gray Assembly Required: Yes Additional Tools Required: All Tools Included Country of Origin: Vietnam Product Warranty: One year