KING PIGEON® M340T 8RTD+1RS485+1Rj45 Ethernet Data Acquisition Module 8 RTD Inputs Supports PT1000 TCP IO Module Temperature Monitoring

Note: Please refer to the title for the actual supported functions. This M340T version: Support 8RTD+1RS485+1Rj45 M340T PT1000Documents: Manual: Click here to openTool: Click here to openIntroduction: The M340T Ethernet Remote I/O Module is an industrial class, high reliability, high stability and high precision data acquisition module, embedded 32-Bit High Performance Microprocessor MCU, Integrated 1 Industrial 10/100M adaptive Ethernet module inside. It provides multi I/O, supports standard Modbus TCP, can be intergraded into SCADA, OPC server, and other automation systems. It is design for working in the harsh industrial application environment, widely used in a variety of industrial automation, security monitoring system, automatically measurement and control system. The Ethernet Remote I/O module provides a RS485 interface, through the RS485 bus, it can cascade Modbus RTU I/O devices or Modbus RTU meters, e.g.