King Percale Duvet Cover Cloud - Tuft & Needle

Great for those who want to add a crisp, polished look to their bed, but still want to sleep cool, our cotton Percale Duvet Cover is made of 100percent SUPIMA cotton sewn in a percale weave. We chose the high quality SUPIMA cotton because we loved the durability and that it gets softer over time. Tired of the night fight for the covers, we cut this cover to be oversized and changed out clunky buttons for quick, easy, and discreet zipper closure. Size: King/California King. Color: Cloud. Pattern: Solid.