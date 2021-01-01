Houdini King Cube Ice Cube Tray with Lid

The Houdini King Cube Ice Tray with Lid is the perfect addition to your ice mold collection. Make 4 extra large ice cubes without mess and spills due to its lid. The lid also makes stacking these trays a breeze.Whether you are an at-home mixologist or an amateur wine connoisseur, Houdini by Rabbit provides exceptional tools to inspire you to celebrate the moments. Like Rabbit, Houdini is continually evolving and takes pride in delivering quality and value.